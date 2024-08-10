Finally a reaction!
Swift says sorry: ORF surprisingly shows concert
Until now, Taylor Swift has remained silent about the cancellation of her concerts in Vienna. Now there is finally a reaction! As an apology for the disappointed fans, ORF is the only free TV channel to broadcast a concert by the megastar this Saturday evening.
The pain of hundreds of thousands of Taylor Swift fans runs deep. Just one day before her first performance in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium, all three concerts were canceled by the promoter due to plans for an attack. The megastar has been absent from the media since Wednesday.
ORF shows Swift concert!
But now there is finally a first reaction from the singer - and a big sorry and thank you to her loyal Austria fans!
ORF has pulled off a real coup. ORF is the only free TV channel in the world to show a concert of The Eras Tour this Saturday evening. To be seen at 21:45 on ORF1.
Terrorist attack foiled
A 19-year-old Austrian was arrested on Wednesday in Ternitz, Lower Austria, for planning a terrorist attack. Another arrest was made a short time later in Vienna - the suspect is only 17 years old. A 15-year-old Austrian was also stopped by the authorities.
On Friday, the next suspected terror teenager (18) was arrested. The detainees are suspected of planning an attack on one of the Swift concerts in Vienna (Thursday or Friday).
65,000 visitors were expected at each concert in the Ernst Happel Stadium, as well as around 20,000 fans outside the arena. "Swifties" had traveled from all over the world to witness the spectacle. One father and his daughter had even traveled from the war zone in the Middle East for the concert.
"Swifties" didn't let it get them down
Despite the disappointment of the canceled concerts in Vienna, the fans did not let the last few days get them down. Countless people gathered in Corneliusgasse in Vienna-Mariahilf on Thursday to swap friendship bracelets and sing together.
Vienna's city center also filled up quickly. "Swifties" held their own little concert on Stephansplatz - including the odd marriage proposal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.