A fuss at the Breaking
Women’s rights message: Afghan woman disqualified
The Afghan break dancer Talash has been disqualified from the Olympic premiere of the dance sport after her sign for women's rights in her home country.
The 21-year-old had presented a light blue cape with the inscription "Free Afghan Women" during her performance on Friday. According to a statement, the World DanceSport Federation deemed this to be "displaying a political slogan" and disqualified the athlete.
She had already been eliminated in the pre-qualifying round of the competition. Talash, whose real name is Manizha Talas, fled her home country after the Taliban came to power and is competing in Paris as a member of the refugee team.
Political messages prohibited
Athletes are not allowed to send political messages at Olympic competitions. However, before the Games in Tokyo 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) modified Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter. According to this rule, protests can be held as long as the principles of Olympism are respected, it is "not directly or indirectly directed against people, countries, organizations and/or their dignity" and other athletes are not disturbed in their preparation.
Talash competed at the Olympics on the Place de la Concorde against India from the Netherlands, who later came fourth. The judges voted unanimously for India. In the breaking, the so-called B-girls compete against each other, each dancing three short rounds. At the end of each round, a jury evaluates them according to five criteria. Whoever wins the most of the three rounds wins the battle.
Talash fled to Pakistan with her then twelve-year-old brother in August 2021, when Islamic fundamentalists took power in Afghanistan. "If I had stayed in Afghanistan, I would not have survived," she told the BBC. "They would have executed me or stoned me to death." She had received death threats in her home city of Kabul.
Breaking in the Olympic program for the first time
Breaking is on the Olympic Games program for the first time. The dance sport, which has its origins in hip hop, is intended to inspire young audiences in particular for the Summer Games. However, it could be a short Olympic era. While Paris opted for breaking, the upcoming host Los Angeles prefers softball and baseball. Breaking is therefore not on the Olympic program in 2028, but will have another chance in Brisbane in 2032.
