Patricia and Duda end Brazil’s drought

Ana Patricia/Duda were already six points behind in the first set, but then turned on the heat. The second set went clearly to the Canadians, but the two 26-year-old Brazilians showed their great class in the deciding set. Switzerland's Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner took bronze. The two-time European champions clearly defeated the Australians Mariafe Artacho/Taliqua Clancy in two sets.