Breaker Talash:
Breaker calls for freedom for Afghan women
The Afghan breaker Talash stood up for women's rights in her home country at the Olympic premiere of her sport. In her battle against the Dutchwoman India on Friday, the 21-year-old took off her sweater on stage and revealed a light blue cape with the inscription "Free Afghan Women".
Talash fled her home country after the Taliban took power and is competing in Paris as a member of the refugee team.
"They would have stoned me to death"
Talash fled to Pakistan with her then twelve-year-old brother in August 2021, when Islamic fundamentalists took power in Afghanistan. "If I had stayed in Afghanistan, I would not have survived," she told the BBC. "They would have executed me or stoned me to death." She had received death threats in her home city of Kabul.
Athletes are prohibited from making political statements at Olympic competitions. However, the IOC modified Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter before the Games in Tokyo 2021. According to this, protests can be held as long as they are "not directly or indirectly directed against people, countries, organizations and/or their dignity" and other athletes are not disturbed in their preparation. Talash, whose real name is Manizha Talas, should therefore not be sanctioned.
The battle against India was her only appearance on the Place de la Concorde. The judges voted unanimously in favor of her opponent. Breaking is at the Olympic Games for the first time. The dance sport is primarily intended to inspire the young audience for the Summer Games. However, it could be a short Olympic era. While Paris opted for breaking, the upcoming host Los Angeles prefers softball and baseball. That is why Breaking 2028 is not on the Olympic program.
