Austrian Day
Paris is now one of our most successful games
Who would have thought it! Austria had to wait a long time for the big successes, but the Olympic Games in Paris have now become one of the most successful Summer Games in history for the ÖOC. And two more days of competition await.
Within just 27 hours, Austria won gold twice in Olympic sailing - and as a landlocked country at that! First Lara Vadlau and Lukas Mähr celebrated in the 470, then Valentin Bontus in the Formula Kite.
Madness! The last time Austria won two gold medals at the Summer Games was 20 years ago in Athens. Thanks to the success of the sailors, this is the seventh time ever that Austrian athletes have won at least two gold medals.
Already in 6th place
Jakob Schubert also won a bronze medal in climbing on Friday. Michaela Polleres fought her way to judo bronze last week. This means that our Olympic stars are already in sixth place in the ÖOC success ranking with two gold and two bronze medals before the final two days.
Sport Austria President Hans Niessl: "Sensational, yesterday the 470 duo Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr and today Valentin Bontus! The last time there was two gold medals at the Summer Games was 20 years ago in Athens. The sailing area off Marseille shines in the most beautiful medal color for red-white-red. The performance of sport climber Jakob Schubert, who won bronze again today after Tokyo three years ago, was also outstanding. Congratulations to him!"
ÖOC medals at the Summer Games by sport:
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Sailing
|5
|4
|1
|10
|Canoeing
|3
|5
|6
|14
|Weightlifting
|3
|4
|2
|9
|Judo
|2
|3
|3
|8
|Gymnastics
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Cycling
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Swimming/water jumping
|1
|6
|5
|12
|Athletics
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Shooting
|1
|2
|5
|8
|Fencing
|1
|1
|5
|7
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
