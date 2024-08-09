Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Drug ring broken up

Dealer took four-year-old on smuggling trips

Nachrichten
09.08.2024 17:30

Investigators in Upper Austria have managed to strike a blow against a drug ring with a total of six arrests. Particularly perfidious: some of the dealers are said to have taken their four-year-old son with them on their smuggling trips as a cover-up. Large quantities of drugs are involved.

comment0 Kommentare

One of the main suspects is a 39-year-old Romanian from the Vöcklabruck district. He has allegedly been selling drugs on a large scale since 2020. According to the police, more than 8.5 kilos of herbal cannabis, 234 grams of amphetamine, 20 grams of cannabis resin and 17 grams of cocaine were found on him.

Small child on smuggling trips
He is said to have obtained the drugs mainly from the Czech Republic, as did his wife (26) and another Romanian (31). They are said to have taken their four-year-old son with them on smuggling trips so as not to attract attention during checks. Investigators suspect the group of having imported at least twelve kilos of marijuana to Austria in this way.

The Czech drug supplier and a 30-year-old Hungarian from Linz have also been identified. They are accused of having sold drugs to the 39-year-old.

Arrested while dealing
In March, two of the dealers involved were caught red-handed and arrested when the 30-year-old and the 39-year-old were dealing drugs in Timelkam. During searches, investigators found various narcotics and large amounts of cash. The 39-year-old Romanian is also alleged to have operated two cannabis cultivation facilities.

Six arrests
In the course of the investigation, the police arrested a total of six people on suspicion of commercial drug trafficking, four of whom are in custody. The 39-year-old is also facing other legal troubles: he is alleged to have unlawfully received social benefits and has therefore also been charged with serious fraud.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf