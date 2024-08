Tears and bewilderment after Bontus’ triumph

After Bontus' victory in the first race on Thursday, the rest of the final procedure had to be postponed due to light winds. The 23-year-old was initially unstoppable on Friday too. The Lower Austrian took the second win in the second race, setting up a showdown against Vodisek, who had started the final with a two-win lead. The Slovenian crashed in the decision, Bontus won again and was crowned Olympic champion.