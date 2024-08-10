WSG Tirol against promoted GAK LIVE from 5pm

He expected the opponents to play a 3-4-3 "with a continuous build-up and then a quick change of sides". Above all, they want to focus on themselves. "If we bring the attitude and energy onto the pitch, I am convinced that we will put in a good performance," emphasized Messner. He drew confidence from the first performance, for which there was "nothing but praise everywhere". "Even if zero points remain zero points, our team has gained self-confidence and has arrived well in the league." He did not want to talk about points targets for the time being, saying it was more important for the team to learn and get used to the league.