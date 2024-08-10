Bundesliga in the ticker
WSG Tirol against promoted GAK LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 2 in the domestic Bundesliga: WSG Tirol host GAK. The game kicks off at 5pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
New game, new luck: After losing their comeback in the Bundesliga despite a strong performance, promoted GAK will be hoping to pick up their first points at the second attempt today at WSG Tirol. However, it won't be easy for Graz at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck, as the home side have won their first two competitive matches. The mood under new coach Philipp Semlic is accordingly very good.
"We're trying to take the positive energy that's currently in the club into this home game. We want to make the GAK's away game as difficult as possible," said Semlic. His team won 2:1 in the league at Altach following their cup promotion against Imst, and Semlic was pleased with many phases of the game. "But we also know that we still have a lot of work to do to improve our processes, to become more detailed, to become clearer in our principles," said the former Lafnitz and St. Pölten coach.
Semlic and the wrong sign
He does not believe in the "never change a winning team" principle. "It's always about working during the week so that you put the team on the pitch that is best suited to getting into spaces and implementing things in and out of possession," said Semlic. "I also think it sends the wrong message to the team to say 'it doesn't matter how we train this week anyway'." He will not have the suspended Cem Üstündag or the injured Thomas Geris and Renato Babic at his disposal. A quartet of players from Graz - Martin Kreuzriegler, Gabriel Zirngast, Daniel Maderner and Markus Rusek - are also unavailable.
Despite the 3-2 defeat at home to Salzburg, the Red Jackets' opening game caused quite a stir. "We need more control in our game to prevent GAK from doing what they did against Salzburg, namely playing this 'run-and-gun game' where it goes back and forth. We have to be good at counter-pressing and need a good positional game," explained Semlic. Graz had already made a lot out of very little in the 2nd division. "That's what makes them dangerous," said the WSG coach, who warned against set-pieces in particular.
Messner: "Our style should always be the same"
It is also a special game for Semlic, as he has coached three GAK players at Lafnitz: Milos Jovicic, Thorsten Schriebl and Christian Lichtenberger. Graz can expect a completely different opponent to the runners-up, but they will not change their approach. "Our style should always be the same. In other words, we should be bold in possession and attack from a certain height, which of course didn't work for 90 minutes against Salzburg. I think you'll see more of our play on the pitch against WSG, especially because they give up different spaces," said GAK coach Gernot Messner.
He expected the opponents to play a 3-4-3 "with a continuous build-up and then a quick change of sides". Above all, they want to focus on themselves. "If we bring the attitude and energy onto the pitch, I am convinced that we will put in a good performance," emphasized Messner. He drew confidence from the first performance, for which there was "nothing but praise everywhere". "Even if zero points remain zero points, our team has gained self-confidence and has arrived well in the league." He did not want to talk about points targets for the time being, saying it was more important for the team to learn and get used to the league.
WSG only scored in their first two games in 2021/22
WSG only scored in the first two games of the 2021/22 season, when they drew twice. The last direct duel with Graz went to the Tyroleans with a 4:2 win in the 2nd ÖFB Cup round in 2021.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
