Fans thrilled
Singer Katy Perry: Hammer curves in a sexy bikini
Hot, hotter, Katy Perry! The singer is really letting it rip in the course of her musical comeback and has been showing herself in revealing looks for weeks. Now she has delighted us with sexy bikini photos.
Perry recently posed on the beach in Ibiza in a rather skimpy two-piece and uploaded several shots of the photo session to her Instagram profile.
Rita Ora raves about Perry
Much to the delight of her fans, who couldn't stop gushing in the comments. "Hottie", "The queen is back" or "I love you", Perry's followers gushed.
And even her colleague Rita Ora couldn't resist commenting on the pictures with "Sweetie".
Beach look in new video
And fans can rejoice: Perry's new music video for the song "Lifetimes" features even more of the singer in a zebra bikini. The clip celebrated its premiere on Thursday.
After the comeback single "Woman's World", "Lifetimes" is the second song to be featured on Perry's new album, which will be released in the fall. The 39-year-old had previously taken a four-year break from music.
Daisy is Perry's "soulmate"
The song is about "eternal love" and finding your "soulmate", Perry revealed. Her soulmate is her daughter Daisy Dove, who she has with Orlando Bloom and who inspired her to write the song.
Because she asks the four-year-old every night: "Will you find me in every life?" said the singer. And her daughter always answers "Yes!".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.