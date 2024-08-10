Tyrolean (61) has had enough
“Disability is not a problem – but the authorities are”
A Tyrolean man (61) suffers from epilepsy and therefore has a 60% disability. The "struggle" with various agencies and the authorities is often "harassment", he criticizes. By going public, he hopes that the public will become more aware.
One Tyrolean, who has suffered from a form of epilepsy since the age of three, has had enough. For 20 years, he was "a passionate truck driver despite his condition, which means he is 60 percent disabled. But I had to give up the job in 2010 - because of a new law," says the 61-year-old during a visit to the "Krone".
He does not want to read his name in the newspaper. Nor does he want to be photographed from the front. "I fight for all people who feel the same way as I do and don't want to be the center of attention," he says.
Every year at Licht ins Dunkel, the President promises that we will be taken care of, but the reality is very different.
Der Tiroler
"In general, you're often discriminated against in everyday life"
The father of two reports all kinds of harassment that he has experienced in the course of his life. In particular, the fight to get his driver's license renewed time and time again was arduous. "Others simply conceal their disability from the official doctor. I was honest right from the start."
But the Tyrolean, who is now on a disability pension, is not only upset about his driving license. "You're generally very often discriminated against in everyday life. And because my disability is not visible, it is often simply ignored."
Social institution suddenly made an offer
An experience he will never forget: "I was once told that it would be easier if I were in a wheelchair. Then people would see my disability straight away."
The straw that broke the camel's back was a social institution. "Previously, a household service came by every three weeks. Now I received a call and was told that I was suddenly no longer entitled to it. However, I wasn't given the reason."
It's not the disability that's the problem, it's the authorities.
Der Tiroler
"It's tedious having to fight for everything"
The Tyrolean now has to see for himself who will help him if he needs support. "It's cheeky that you have to fight for everything you're entitled to. It's not the disability that's the problem, it's the authorities," the 61-year-old is convinced.
He concludes by criticizing the fact that "every year at Christmas, the Federal President makes big promises at Licht ins Dunkel that we affected people will be taken care of, but the reality is quite different".
According to the Ministry of the Interior, exactly 6,343,976 Austrians are entitled to vote in the National Council elections on September 29. It is not known exactly how many of them have a disability. On its website, the Ministry of Social Affairs speaks of around 400,000 people affected. However, this figure was last updated on January 1, 2021 (actually an indictment).
For years, representatives have been taking to the streets and demanding "real wages instead of pocket money". There is no sign of this being implemented, even though it has often been promised.
Manuel Schwaiger
Assuming that the figure is still roughly correct, around 6.31% of all eligible voters are in possession of a disability pass. As a reminder, four percent are currently required to enter the National Council. People with disabilities are therefore quite a large group of voters. They are also likely to be promised a lot in the election campaign. A lot is generally promised in election campaigns, but little is usually implemented.
One of many examples is pay. For years, representatives have been taking to the streets and demanding "real wages instead of pocket money". There is no sign of this being implemented, even though it has often been promised. However, the new government must not only deliver on this demand. It must also urgently address the concerns of the 61-year-old Tyrolean (see report above), who insists that disabilities that are not immediately obvious should also be taken seriously.
Oh yes: there was also the battle with the authorities. The whole of Austria can tell you a thing or two about that anyway.
