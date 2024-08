A feast for devout meat lovers in Wals

Fry in a pan over a high heat for two minutes on each side in butter, cooking oil or olive oil, depending on taste. Place in a preheated oven at 180 degrees convection oven for six to eight minutes (medium), then finger test. Leave in the oven for up to 15 minutes if you want the steak cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave to rest for five minutes, for example in a warming marinade.