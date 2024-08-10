In the Vienna Prater
The highlights of the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn 2024
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn, the country's largest traditional and Oktoberfest, will once again open its doors in the Vienna Prater from September 26 to October 13. Visitors can look forward to a varied program with musical highlights, culinary delights and exciting attractions. The festival grounds are open daily from 11:30 a.m. and admission is free.
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn offers an impressive selection of culinary highlights that will make the heart of every gourmet beat faster. In cooperation with the traditional bakery Felber, which is known for its handmade baked goods, there is a variety of fresh, oven-warm delicacies.
For us at the Felber bakery, the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn is a must-attend event year after year. A festival that focuses on enjoyment and a good atmosphere fits perfectly with our basic understanding of enjoying the finer things in life with all our senses
Whether savory pretzels, sweet Striezel or other baked goods - everyone will find something to their taste here. In addition, numerous stands with regional specialties such as Käsespätzle, Wiener Schnitzel and crispy pork knuckles ensure the physical well-being of the guests - also for vegetarians and vegans.
Top-class music program
The music program at the Wiener Kaiser Wiesn leaves nothing to be desired. Every day, various music groups provide the best atmosphere and entertain young and old. A special highlight is October 7: on this day, the "Studi Wiesn" is celebrated in the Kaiser tent to ring in the start of the semester. Musi+3, the Dirndl rockers and DJ Stevie will get the Kaiser Zelt rocking and create an unforgettable atmosphere.
Get your tickets now
If you don't want to miss out on this unique experience, you can now secure tickets for the coveted evening program in the festival tents. Tickets for the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn, the country's largest traditional Oktoberfest, are available from as little as 15 euros in the Krone ticket store.
If you don't want to miss out on this unique experience, you can also buy tickets for the coveted evening program in the festival tents on site
Senior citizens also get their money's worth: October 2 and 9 are their special festival days. Visitors can look forward to music from the Edlseern and at the same time experience the presentation of this year's police and young farmers' calendars.
The Vienna Kaiser Wiesn also has plenty to offer fans of pop music. On October 1 and 8, well-known pop stars such as Andy Borg will perform and bring the Vienna Prater to a boil. These days are a must for all pop music fans who really want to party.
