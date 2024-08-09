Prisoner raped and beaten with a pencil

Started beating again and again

At first, they had talked normally and got to know each other, but during a visit to the yard, an unknown inmate whispered to the first defendant that the new one was a rapist. Only later did it turn out that the victim was breathing strained air for a completely different reason. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old, who was clearly physically superior to the victim, took this as an opportunity to brutally beat and physically abuse him on the first day over a longer period of time. The other defendants repeatedly tried to drag him away from the victim, but he always started again.