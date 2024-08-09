Raped by cellmates
Prisoner raped and beaten with a pencil
The scene sounds like something out of an American prison movie: because he believed his new cellmate was a rapist, three defendants beat him for two days. Especially the first defendant, the 19-year-old, is said to have raped him with a pencil.
Large crowd at Ried Regional Court on Friday morning. Masked court guards, cameras and an impressive list of previous convictions between the three defendants. All three were in Ried prison together with a fourth in January, when a new cellmate suddenly joined them.
Started beating again and again
At first, they had talked normally and got to know each other, but during a visit to the yard, an unknown inmate whispered to the first defendant that the new one was a rapist. Only later did it turn out that the victim was breathing strained air for a completely different reason. Nevertheless, the 19-year-old, who was clearly physically superior to the victim, took this as an opportunity to brutally beat and physically abuse him on the first day over a longer period of time. The other defendants repeatedly tried to drag him away from the victim, but he always started again.
Strangled until he was blue
The victim was repeatedly forced to clean the bathroom, only to suffer repeated beatings, humiliation and other abuse from the first defendant afterwards and in between. He was also kicked, beaten with a belt, slippers and a mop and choked, once even until he was allegedly blue and unconscious and began to convulse on the floor.
Co-defendants in collusion?
In the photographs shown, the victim's body can also be seen battered and covered with numerous bruises, hematomas and scratches. However, the first defendant repeatedly emphasizes that the two co-defendants, a 37-year-old Austrian of Moroccan descent with 11 previous convictions and a 32-year-old Bosnian, would stick together and portray him as the scapegoat.
Rape with a pencil
The first defendant also confessed: "I forced him to insert the pencil and then helped myself". However, the irony that he himself became a rapist as a result is lost.
The 19-year-old Austrian pleaded guilty in full, as did the 37-year-old, contrary to the statements made by his lawyer. Only the 32-year-old claims to have had nothing to do with the abuse. If convicted, the first defendant faces up to ten years in prison, the co-defendants up to seven and a half years each. A verdict is expected later today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
