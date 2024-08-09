Enchanting appearance
Blake Lively with wow cleavage in a dream dress
At the London premiere of her film "It Ends With Us", Blake Lively once again attracted everyone's attention. The Hollywood beauty opted for a floral dream with a wow neckline and a fiery red feather coat.
The enchanting, glittering dress with a floral pattern that Blake Lively chose for the premiere of her new film in the UK was made by Tamara Ralph and, according to the Daily Mail, cost around 35,000 euros.
Wow décolleté
But the wow robe, which comes from the designer's current fall/winter collection, was not only a real eye-catcher in itself, it also perfectly showcased the 36-year-old's curves thanks to its deep neckline.
The red feather coat, which Lively let slip cheekily over her shoulders, added a further glamor factor. As did the glitter heels that flashed out from under the floor-length dress and the sparkling earrings that matched the look.
Topless at a photocall
It was only on Thursday afternoon that Lively caused a flurry of flashbulbs with a topless look in London. Ryan Reynolds' wife appeared at the photocall in the British capital in a white trouser suit under which she wore no bra.
Incidentally, the floral theme also set the tone for both of these outfits. For good reason: in the film adaptation of Coleen Hoover's novel "It Ends With Us", Lively plays the florist Lily Bloom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
