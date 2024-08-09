From plane to cell
Katie Price arrested at airport after facelift
Katie Price was arrested by police shortly after landing at London Heathrow on Thursday evening. The 46-year-old had just arrived from Turkey, where she had undergone a facelift. And this despite the fact that she was supposed to have appeared in court last week.
As the Daily Mail reported, officers were expecting Price at London Airport at around 7.34pm. Photos published by the British newspaper show the former boxing slut being driven away in a police car with her head bandaged.
Price asked for protection for Harvey
Police confirmed the arrest to the newspaper and explained that the ex-model had to spend the night in custody to be brought before a judge on Friday.
After her arrest, lover JJ Slater (31), who had traveled to Turkey with her son Harvey (22), had to pick up his girlfriend's suitcases. Price reportedly asked that Harvey be given "a certain amount of dignity and protection", as the whole situation was "extremely upsetting" for her disabled son.
Facelift instead of court hearing
The reason for the arrest: the 46-year-old did not appear at a court hearing in insolvency proceedings last week, but instead jetted off to Turkey where she had her sixth facelift.
Rumor has it that the facelift in a clinic in Istanbul cost 10,000 pounds (11,680 euros).
The former glamor model was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March of this year. In February, Price was ordered to pay 40 percent of her monthly income from the erotic website OnlyFans to her trustee over the next three years. The second case concerns a back tax claim of around 762,000 pounds (890,000 euros), which Price has not yet paid.
