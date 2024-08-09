Olympic dream
Schubert climbs for a medal, LIVE from 10.15 am
Climbing ace Jakob Schubert will be aiming for his second Olympic medal on Friday. After bronze in Tokyo, the Tyrolean promises to set his sights on gold in Paris. "It will be all or nothing on the final day," says Schubert. What will the final result be? We'll be there live - see below.
Here is the star list:
"All or nothing"
In the medal decision, Schubert assured us that he would have a completely different "mindset" than in the semi-final on Wednesday. That was about survival and getting to the final. "It will be all or nothing on the final day," said the Tyrolean climber, who will be going for his second Olympic medal on Friday in Le Bourget near Paris. After bronze in Tokyo 2021, this may well be in a different color.
Schubert will be the fourth athlete to start the four-part bouldering round, as well as fourth in the lead wall (12.35); the combined performances will result in the final ranking in the Boulder&Lead competition. Ahead of the 33-year-old are Briton Hamish McArthur (22), US-American Colin Duffy (20) and Frenchman Paul Jenft (21). He will be followed by the Spaniard and Tokyo Olympic champion Alberto Gines Lopez (21), the Czech Adam Ondra (31), the Brit Toby Roberts (19) and the Japanese Sorato Anraku (17).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.