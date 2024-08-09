Schubert climbs for a medal, LIVE from 10.15 am

"All or nothing"

In the medal decision, Schubert assured us that he would have a completely different "mindset" than in the semi-final on Wednesday. That was about survival and getting to the final. "It will be all or nothing on the final day," said the Tyrolean climber, who will be going for his second Olympic medal on Friday in Le Bourget near Paris. After bronze in Tokyo 2021, this may well be in a different color.