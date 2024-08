Hiker (62) falls to his death in the Gesäuse

An intensive search had been underway for him in the Gesäuse region of Upper Styria (Liezen district) since Wednesday evening, but today it was finally a sad certainty: a hiker reported missing by his wife is dead and emergency services were only able to recover his body. The 62-year-old man from the Linz-Land district had set off in the direction of Peternscharte at around 6.45 am on Wednesday. The alpine sportsman, who was hiking alone, is believed to have fallen on the ascent near the Peternpfad and then plummeted 250 meters over steep terrain. The injured hiker was brought down to the valley by police helicopter.