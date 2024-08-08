22nd Olympic gold medal! The first was back in 1896

"Only slowly accustomed to salt water"

Paul Neumann (1875 - 1932) later recalled: "We were generally slow to get used to salt water, as it was very hard on our eyes... We were taken by boat to the launch site - a rope held by boats. The start went quite well and we headed for the finish, which also consisted of a rope held down by boats. The swell made it impossible to have a real competition, as you couldn't see your rivals, and there was nothing to do but head for the finish as quickly as possible and wait for the result. ... I told myself in advance that I had to win at this classic venue. I arrived at the finish quite fresh and went to my pull-out cabin. I could already see the Austrian flag flying on the mast and heard the well-known Austrian national anthem... From then on I was a well-known person in Athens."