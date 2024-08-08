Horror night in Vienna
Dead after explosion: gas boiler was tampered with
Following the violent explosion in Vienna-Ottakring on Wednesday night, in the course of which a 47-year-old Serbian died, the police announced new details on Thursday. The gas boiler is said to have been tampered with.
As previously reported, there was a large-scale operation involving all emergency services in Ottakring on Wednesday night, which resulted in an explosion and the use of firearms by the police and the death of a man. The victim was the tenant of the apartment, a 47-year-old man from Serbia.
Investigations continue
Further investigations have now revealed that the gas boiler had been tampered with, which subsequently led to the explosion in the building. "The investigation into the explosion is being conducted by the Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation, Fire, Explosion and Explosives Investigation Division," police spokeswoman Barbara Gass announced on Thursday.
The use of firearms is also being investigated by the Investigation and Complaints Office for Allegations of Mistreatment (EBM).
Attacked officers with an object
The Serbian had thrown objects out of the window during the night. A short time later, the arriving officers heard several shots. Negotiators tried for several hours to persuade the tenant to give up through the apartment door - to no avail!
When voices of possible further victims could be heard inside the apartment, the order was given to make an attack. This led to the explosion. Despite the violent detonation, the man stormed towards the officers with a suspected weapon in his hand. They used a firearm to defend themselves. The Serbian died on the spot. It is not yet clear whether he died from a bullet or ultimately as a result of the explosion.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
