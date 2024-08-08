Swift concert cancellations
Westbahn refunds train ticket, “impossible” for ÖBB
Westbahn is offering disappointed fans of the canceled Taylor Swift concerts a full refund of their tickets, including cancellation fees. ÖBB, on the other hand, are not offering a similar solution as they are unable to trace who bought the tickets specifically for the concerts.
The Westbahn is accommodating visitors who were prevented from attending the canceled Taylor Swift concerts. Anyone who was surprised by the concert cancellations late yesterday evening and was unable to cancel their tickets will receive a 100% refund as a gesture of goodwill.
"To do this, you must contact our team by email at meinenachricht@westbahn.at, including your ticket number," says Westbahn.
Arrivals and departures from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 are affected. They are trying to react quickly, but ask for patience that this will take some time.
There will be no such solution for ÖBB. According to ÖBB, this is not possible as they are unable to trace who bought the tickets specifically for one of the US superstar's concerts.
Coldplay fans worried
Following the cancellation of Swift's concert series in Vienna from Thursday, many Coldplay fans are now wondering what impact this will have on the four performances by the British band in the Ernst Happel Stadium scheduled from August 21. The organizer reassures.
"We are in very close contact with the relevant security authorities and are guided by their assessments and recommendations," they emphasized. "All fans can rest assured that the safety of visitors, staff and artists always takes priority."
