Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Swift concert cancellations

Westbahn refunds train ticket, “impossible” for ÖBB

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 12:33

Westbahn is offering disappointed fans of the canceled Taylor Swift concerts a full refund of their tickets, including cancellation fees. ÖBB, on the other hand, are not offering a similar solution as they are unable to trace who bought the tickets specifically for the concerts.

comment0 Kommentare

The Westbahn is accommodating visitors who were prevented from attending the canceled Taylor Swift concerts. Anyone who was surprised by the concert cancellations late yesterday evening and was unable to cancel their tickets will receive a 100% refund as a gesture of goodwill.

"To do this, you must contact our team by email at meinenachricht@westbahn.at, including your ticket number," says Westbahn.

Arrivals and departures from Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11 are affected. They are trying to react quickly, but ask for patience that this will take some time.

There will be no such solution for ÖBB. According to ÖBB, this is not possible as they are unable to trace who bought the tickets specifically for one of the US superstar's concerts.

Coldplay fans worried
Following the cancellation of Swift's concert series in Vienna from Thursday, many Coldplay fans are now wondering what impact this will have on the four performances by the British band in the Ernst Happel Stadium scheduled from August 21. The organizer reassures.

"We are in very close contact with the relevant security authorities and are guided by their assessments and recommendations," they emphasized. "All fans can rest assured that the safety of visitors, staff and artists always takes priority."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf