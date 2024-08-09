“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

Mixed-breed male Tristan was handed in as a found animal. Unfortunately, he has probably not had such good experiences so far. He is very skeptical and unsure of strangers at first. His curiosity, however, quickly makes him thaw out and with love and patience he turns out to be a wonderful companion. We are looking for a quiet home without small children. A fenced-in garden would be ideal for Tristan so that he can explore his surroundings in a protected environment. Phone: 0732/247887.