Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Mixed-breed dog Luzia was born in April 2023. She is incredibly friendly and gets on brilliantly with other dogs. She doesn't know cats yet, but she could certainly make friends with them. Who would like to take in this lovely dog? Phone: 0664/5415079.
The four female degus Elvira, Konradine, Arona and Divona (one of them in the picture) are about three and a half years old. They came to the shelter because their owner unfortunately developed a severe allergy to the bedding. We are now looking for a new species-appropriate home for this bright gang of four.
Phone: 0732/247887.
The charming nine-month-old brothers Beluno and Balino are looking for someone who can offer them a great home with the opportunity to go outside. The two tomcats are playful, curious and lively for their age. They love to cuddle and are always in a good mood. Tel.: 0732/247887.
Mixed-breed male Tristan was handed in as a found animal. Unfortunately, he has probably not had such good experiences so far. He is very skeptical and unsure of strangers at first. His curiosity, however, quickly makes him thaw out and with love and patience he turns out to be a wonderful companion. We are looking for a quiet home without small children. A fenced-in garden would be ideal for Tristan so that he can explore his surroundings in a protected environment. Phone: 0732/247887.
Prinz was given away after the partner animal died. The male guinea pig is two and a half years old and was neutered at the shelter. Prinz is now ready to move in with a female guinea pig.
Phone: 0732/247887.
The friendly and calm velvet paw Lumi is about two and a half years old and has so far been kept in an apartment. Unfortunately, she was unclean in her previous home and was handed in to the animal shelter. We are now looking for a place where she can go outside and live as an individual princess. Phone: 0732/247887.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.