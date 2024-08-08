Big ranking
These are the most popular road trips among vacationers
More than almost any other way to travel, a road trip in a rental car promises the ultimate freedom to explore other countries, their landscapes and cultures on your own. But how do you find the ideal region and route for such a trip?
Tourlane travel experts have analyzed around 1 million visitor reviews for 100 top sights in 20 countries worldwide. They determined how well world-famous attractions such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Copacabana in Rio de Janeiro or the Okavango Delta in Botswana are really received by tourists.
The study not only provides information on which highlights are particularly popular, but also which road trip routes have impressed travelers the most and which road trip is therefore particularly worthwhile.
1st place: USA
A road trip through the west of the USA is particularly popular with vacationers. The trip by rental car from San Francisco to Los Angeles, with detours to Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon in Arizona and its top sights, would be recommended by 79 percent of travelers.
2nd place: Ireland
If America is too far away for you, you can head to Ireland: The Wild Atlantic Way is the second most popular road trip route. The highlights on this route, including the Old Head of Kinsale and Connemara National Park, are appreciated by 78 percent of visitors.
3rd place: New Zealand
If America is not far enough for you, a trip through New Zealand is recommended. The road trip from Christchurch to Auckland leads across both New Zealand islands and impresses tourists with many 5-star highlights worth seeing, such as the Hooker Valley Track, Lake Wānaka or the Tongariro Alpine National Park.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
