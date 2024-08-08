“Cancellation is a bad joke of fate”

"The cancellation feels like a terrible loss. I had a countdown running on my cell phone for over 400 days. It's a bad joke of fate that out of over 150 concerts, the ones in Vienna are being canceled." Shock and sadness after the Taylor Swift concerts were canceled - like Hannah, 27, from Graz, who put her feelings into words on behalf of over 100,000 ticket holders. Not without hoping for her idol: "I believe that Taylor will say something about it and that there might even be alternative dates - I'm sure it's just as bad for her as it is for the Swifties".