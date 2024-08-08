Swift fans targeted
Islamist stole chemicals from company
To kill as many people as possible - probably the base motive of the terror suspect who targeted one of megastar Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts. Apparently, the 19-year-old wanted to make explosives, for which he had taken chemicals from his workplace.
The crowd of fans was the target, not Taylor Swift herself, an insider told krone.at. An attack with explosives to cause as much damage as possible - that was probably the terror suspect's perfidious plan.
Chemicals stolen from employer
The 19-year-old is said to have stolen the chemicals from his former employer, a metalworking company in Ternitz, as the "Krone" found out. Whether he could actually have used them to build a bomb is still under investigation.
The boy had previously become radicalized on the internet and only a few weeks ago he swore allegiance to the terrorist organization IS. He chatted via Messenger with an accomplice, who was also arrested on Wednesday.
Search for third suspect
However, the police did not provide any information about his identity, except that the arrest had been made in Vienna. A search is currently underway for a third suspect from the same milieu.
The incident not only led to a large-scale operation including an evacuation in the community of 15,000 inhabitants, but all three Taylor Swift concerts were also canceled by the promoter on Wednesday evening.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.