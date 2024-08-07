After operation in Lower Austria
Terror plans: Taylor Swift’s Vienna concerts canceled!
A bang after the large-scale operation in Lower Austria, during which a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of terrorism. As the target of the attack would have been one of Taylor Swift's concerts, the organizers decided to cancel all three of the megastar's concerts on Wednesday evening.
As the organizer Barracudamusic announced on Wednesday evening, the decision had been made not to hold the concerts due to the terrorist threat. "Due to the confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."
Tickets will be automatically refunded in the next few days, the statement added.
Two arrests in Vienna and Lower Austria
On Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old was arrested in Ternitz, Lower Austria, on "concrete suspicion of endangerment". The large-scale operation by the police led to the evacuation of numerous residents.
There was a strong suspicion that the young man, who had sworn allegiance to the terrorist organization IS just a few weeks ago, was hoarding explosives or at least explosive material.
A short time later, the arrest of a second person in connection with the attack plan in Vienna became known. According to the police, both detainees had radicalized themselves online. The two organized their insane act via encrypted messenger communication. There may be other accomplices; investigations are ongoing.
Security risk too great
The police then announced extensive security measures for the Taylor Swift concerts. However, the risk was too great for the organizers at the end of the day. Tens of thousands of disappointed "Swifties" were left behind. It is still unclear whether there will be an alternative date.
