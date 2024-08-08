Spectators in Poland
Salzburg’s bad luck on the transfer market
Things haven't gone quite as planned for kickers Constantin Reiner and Lorenzo Coco recently. The former is currently only a spectator in Poland and has lost his regular place. Horn player Coco would actually have liked to leave the domestic second division club.
The domestic Bundesliga is back in full swing, Europe's top leagues are in the starting blocks. The ball is also rolling again in Poland, three games have already been played in the Ekstraklasa, but there is still no sign of Constantin Reiner.
The player from Flachgau returned to Piast Gliwice after a successful loan from Altach (23 games). "The club has signaled to me that they definitely want me back," said the 27-year-old happily. However, the reality looks different for him. In the games so far, the former Bulls academy graduate has not even been on the bench, just a spectator. "It's a bit difficult at the moment and different to how I imagined it," is how the Obertrumer describes the current situation. Which is made even worse by an injury to his toe: "There's a possibility that I'll need an operation."
"Open to many things"
Reiner still has a contract in Upper Silesia this season. But: "I'm looking around, I'm open to many things, but it has to fit." Lorenzo Coco also looked around in the summer. The Salzburg native with Italian roots made a big impression in League Two last season. There was a lot of interest in the 20-year-old. "A lot from abroad, Italy, Germany, but also from the domestic Bundesliga," said the rough diamond.
But an injury also put a spanner in the works. The striker had torn several ligaments in his ankle. "That's why I've now extended my contract with Horn." The next step is set to take place next year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.