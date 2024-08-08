Salzburg’s bad luck on the transfer market

The player from Flachgau returned to Piast Gliwice after a successful loan from Altach (23 games). "The club has signaled to me that they definitely want me back," said the 27-year-old happily. However, the reality looks different for him. In the games so far, the former Bulls academy graduate has not even been on the bench, just a spectator. "It's a bit difficult at the moment and different to how I imagined it," is how the Obertrumer describes the current situation. Which is made even worse by an injury to his toe: "There's a possibility that I'll need an operation."