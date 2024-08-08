Vorteilswelt
Spectators in Poland

Salzburg’s bad luck on the transfer market

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 17:00

Things haven't gone quite as planned for kickers Constantin Reiner and Lorenzo Coco recently. The former is currently only a spectator in Poland and has lost his regular place. Horn player Coco would actually have liked to leave the domestic second division club. 

The domestic Bundesliga is back in full swing, Europe's top leagues are in the starting blocks. The ball is also rolling again in Poland, three games have already been played in the Ekstraklasa, but there is still no sign of Constantin Reiner.

The player from Flachgau returned to Piast Gliwice after a successful loan from Altach (23 games). "The club has signaled to me that they definitely want me back," said the 27-year-old happily. However, the reality looks different for him. In the games so far, the former Bulls academy graduate has not even been on the bench, just a spectator. "It's a bit difficult at the moment and different to how I imagined it," is how the Obertrumer describes the current situation. Which is made even worse by an injury to his toe: "There's a possibility that I'll need an operation."

The diamond in the rough Lorenzo Coco will remain with Horn in the coming season after all. (Bild: GEPA pictures/ Hans Oberlaender)
The diamond in the rough Lorenzo Coco will remain with Horn in the coming season after all.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Hans Oberlaender)

"Open to many things"
Reiner still has a contract in Upper Silesia this season. But: "I'm looking around, I'm open to many things, but it has to fit." Lorenzo Coco also looked around in the summer. The Salzburg native with Italian roots made a big impression in League Two last season. There was a lot of interest in the 20-year-old. "A lot from abroad, Italy, Germany, but also from the domestic Bundesliga," said the rough diamond.

But an injury also put a spanner in the works. The striker had torn several ligaments in his ankle. "That's why I've now extended my contract with Horn." The next step is set to take place next year.

Manuel Grill
