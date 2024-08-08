Four-legged friends are the secret stars of the Festival

The secret stars of the festival neither sing nor speak. Nevertheless, they attract everyone's attention. Although the "secret" part soon comes to an end when Peter the billy goat, Fee the rat and the two poodles Boris and Obelix go for a walk not far from the Grosses Festspielhaus. "We're hard to miss," says Katja Hawliczek, the manager of the St. Pölten Filmtierhof, shortly before the meeting with the "Krone". The beastly good quartet is part of the performance of Mozart's "Don Giovanni" and has so far mastered its performances with aplomb. Because this is not new territory for the four of them. Their CVs include appearances in films, commercials and many other productions.