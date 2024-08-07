Dornbirn coach Orie:
“I hardly dare to train hard”
Relegated second division side Dornbirn may have made a perfect start to the new season, but there are still a few worry lines on the face of coach and sporting director Eric Orie. After all, the Rothosen have not been blessed with a large squad in the fall season.
FC Dornbirn had a varied and intense start to the season, dancing at three weddings in the space of ten days. First, they put up a brave fight against RB Salzburg in the ÖFB Cup, then the relegated second division side swept Schwaz 6:1 from the Birkenwiese at the start of the Regionalliga West, and on Tuesday evening the Reds defeated Hohenems 1b in the VFV Cup to advance to round three.
A successful start for Eric Orie and his team. "The Bulls were a highlight, Schwaz was an experience. Of course we're very excited," confirmed the coach. "We're a team at the moment. But now we have to stay that way until the end of the season. And confirm that in the next game against Kufstein." Orie is still extremely cautious when it comes to making predictions for the upcoming season. In sporting terms, everything is fresh after the forced relegation and the newly formed squad has not yet had much time to get to know each other properly.
However, the good performance in the first three games has given them some confidence. Dornbirn's squad has quality and more experience than many other RLW teams. "We could have something dormant," says Orie, "but at the moment I still see a lot of construction sites."
Not much of a buffer
The Dutch coach still had 18 outfield players available at the start of preparations, but now there are only 16 - Lubo Popovic is going on a trip around the world and Eren Yüzüak is not eligible to play until the spring. "The squad is very small, I hardly dare to train hard," admits Orie. "Not much can happen for us. We have to save ourselves for the winter, then we can react with more time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.