“I hardly dare to train hard”

A successful start for Eric Orie and his team. "The Bulls were a highlight, Schwaz was an experience. Of course we're very excited," confirmed the coach. "We're a team at the moment. But now we have to stay that way until the end of the season. And confirm that in the next game against Kufstein." Orie is still extremely cautious when it comes to making predictions for the upcoming season. In sporting terms, everything is fresh after the forced relegation and the newly formed squad has not yet had much time to get to know each other properly.