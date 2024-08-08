Political Islam
“Salafists live like in the time of the prophet”
Lisa Fellhofer, head of the Documentation Center for Political Islam, explains the increasing spread of Salafism in Austria in an interview on krone.tv. In order to be able to classify the topic correctly, it should be said in advance: Salafism is generally regarded as an extremely conservative form of Islamism.
Fellhofer on the status quo: "Salafism is spreading in Austria on two levels. One is the online area. This means that social media is used by Salafists, but also by other Islamist movements, to constantly fuel their own followers with statements, but also to generate new followers. The other area is that smaller Salafist groups in Austria try to gain followers through workshops or on the street and spread their message." YouTube videos are also made to spread opinions.
Living like in the year 300
When asked how Salafism should generally be classified and its rules interpreted, Fellhofer says: "The Salafists are a fringe group, a niche of Islam. They cultivate an ultra-orthodox and strict form of their religion and go back to the time of the Prophet. The way life was then is the way it should be lived now."
When asked what time it was, the head of the documentation center replies: "Around the year three hundred. This concerns various areas of everyday life, such as dress codes. Shaving didn't exist back then either." Salafism is an extremist movement and offers an anchor to people who feel they can no longer keep up. This also applies to the rule of law. Because Islam is the basis for all law from the Salafists' point of view.
Iran and Turkey influence
The Imam Ali Center in Vienna-Floridsdorf is also a vehicle of political Islam, where anti-Semitic messages are spread, among other things. States such as Iran or Turkey with its Milli Görüsch movement(German: Nationale Sicht, note) try to influence the discourse on Salafism and Islam by moderate means. In short, the Islamist movements reject democracy and Western life. In general, Islamist and right-wing extremist movements also use influencer groups to build each other up, but indirectly promote each other and raise their profile.
All further details on the development of Islam and Salafism, including the significance of the Middle East conflict, can be seen in the video above.
