“Salafists live like in the time of the prophet”

Fellhofer on the status quo: "Salafism is spreading in Austria on two levels. One is the online area. This means that social media is used by Salafists, but also by other Islamist movements, to constantly fuel their own followers with statements, but also to generate new followers. The other area is that smaller Salafist groups in Austria try to gain followers through workshops or on the street and spread their message." YouTube videos are also made to spread opinions.