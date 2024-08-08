Driver jumped out of burning car while driving

Leaking gas cylinder set the driver's cab on fire

According to information from "Krone", this is how it happened: while the 53-year-old was driving through Steyr in a van belonging to a painting company at around 10 a.m., a small gas bottle under the driver's seat - probably a spray paint can - came into contact with one of the vehicle's batteries and caused a short circuit. This caused a small hole in the bottle, allowing the gas to escape. The short circuit caused sparks to fly, which in turn ignited the gas - a jet of flame set the driver's cab of the van on fire.