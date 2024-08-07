Hunters also rescued
Again: Germans stuck on the mountain
On Tuesday, Tyrolean mountain rescuers rescued an overwhelmed German couple from the Lamsenspitze in the Karwendel (Schwaz district). In the evening, they then had to rush to the aid of a hunter who had become trapped in the Wolfsklamm gorge (also in the Schwaz district).
A young German couple had chosen the Lamsenspitze as their destination on Tuesday. However, this turned into a mountain rescue mission. "The duo took an exceptionally long time to get to the Lamsenjochhütte - around four hours," says Fred Wallenta, head of Schwaz Mountain Rescue, shaking his head in disbelief.
They got lost and couldn't find the start of the via ferrata to the summit.
Fred Wallenta, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Schwaz
End of the line at Lamsscharte
The two then climbed via the "Brudertunnel" via ferrata to the Lamsscharte, but it also took them a very long time. It was then over at the Lamsscharte. "They lost their way and couldn't find the start of the via ferrata to the summit," explains mountain rescuer Wallenta.
Woman panicked
At around 5.10 p.m., they raised the alarm because they could no longer get back and forth and the woman panicked. "We climbed up, roped the duo down and brought them safely down to the valley," says Wallenta. The Germans remained unharmed.
Stalking in the gorge went wrong
However, it was far from over for the mountain rescuers. After 10 p.m., a hunter in the Wolfsklamm gorge near Stans kept the emergency services on their toes. The 65-year-old was stalking in the gorge with a hunting guest from Berlin (75). He left the path and climbed around 20 meters to the top. Up there, however, he no longer dared to go back and forth.
Late huntsman's salvation
The hunter also became a case for the Schwaz mountain rescuers. "We climbed up to the man and roped him down onto the path," explains Fred Wallenta. The hunter was uninjured, so there was still a - belated - Waidmannsheil.
