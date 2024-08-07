Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hunters also rescued

Again: Germans stuck on the mountain

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 16:11

On Tuesday, Tyrolean mountain rescuers rescued an overwhelmed German couple from the Lamsenspitze in the Karwendel (Schwaz district). In the evening, they then had to rush to the aid of a hunter who had become trapped in the Wolfsklamm gorge (also in the Schwaz district).

comment0 Kommentare

A young German couple had chosen the Lamsenspitze as their destination on Tuesday. However, this turned into a mountain rescue mission. "The duo took an exceptionally long time to get to the Lamsenjochhütte - around four hours," says Fred Wallenta, head of Schwaz Mountain Rescue, shaking his head in disbelief.

Zitat Icon

They got lost and couldn't find the start of the via ferrata to the summit.

Fred Wallenta, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Schwaz

End of the line at Lamsscharte
The two then climbed via the "Brudertunnel" via ferrata to the Lamsscharte, but it also took them a very long time. It was then over at the Lamsscharte. "They lost their way and couldn't find the start of the via ferrata to the summit," explains mountain rescuer Wallenta.

Woman panicked
At around 5.10 p.m., they raised the alarm because they could no longer get back and forth and the woman panicked. "We climbed up, roped the duo down and brought them safely down to the valley," says Wallenta. The Germans remained unharmed.

The mountain rescuers were also called upon in the Wolfsklamm gorge. (Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)
The mountain rescuers were also called upon in the Wolfsklamm gorge.
(Bild: ZOOM Tirol/Krone KREATIV)

Stalking in the gorge went wrong
However, it was far from over for the mountain rescuers. After 10 p.m., a hunter in the Wolfsklamm gorge near Stans kept the emergency services on their toes. The 65-year-old was stalking in the gorge with a hunting guest from Berlin (75). He left the path and climbed around 20 meters to the top. Up there, however, he no longer dared to go back and forth.

Late huntsman's salvation
The hunter also became a case for the Schwaz mountain rescuers. "We climbed up to the man and roped him down onto the path," explains Fred Wallenta. The hunter was uninjured, so there was still a - belated - Waidmannsheil.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf