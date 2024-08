During a hike: family rescued by helicopter

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old was on an alpine tour with his wife and two children in the municipality of Großkirchheim. As the holidaying family was walking along the so-called Wiener Höhenweg in the Schober group at around 2,700 meters above sea level, a stone came loose from a wall and hit the man in the leg.

"The man from Lower Austria suffered injuries of indeterminate severity and was unable to continue the tour," said the police. The 43-year-old then had to be rescued by the crew of the C7 emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to Lienz Hospital.