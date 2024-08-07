3 strong earthquakes shake vacation island of Crete

The quakes occurred south of the island at a depth of between three and five kilometers below the seabed and were reportedly felt as far away as the city of Heraklion on the north coast with magnitudes of 4.1, 4.8 and 4.5. The islanders are aware of the strong activity of the earth in the region. "There is always a lot of activity there," a seismologist told the television station ERTNews. It is not yet possible to say whether the situation has calmed down with the three strong quakes, so we will have to wait and see.