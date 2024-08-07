"Gibraltar Spanish"
Party scandal: ban for two European champions
UEFA has banned the two Spanish European champions Alvaro Morata and Rodri for one match each after they made inappropriate comments during the celebrations.
At the official party of the Spanish national team in Madrid, the players had chanted "Gibraltar is Spanish", among other things, with Rodri acting as the initiator. Gibraltar has been a bone of contention between Madrid and London for more than three centuries. The Spaniards won the European Championship final 2:1 against England.
Complaint from Gibraltar
The Gibraltar Football Association lodged an official complaint with UEFA following the "extremely provocative and insulting" remarks. The ban affects the next international match for which the duo would be eligible to play, Europe's continental association announced on Wednesday.
It cited a breach of the basic rules of conduct, the use of sporting events for unsportsmanlike comments and denigration of the sport of soccer itself as the reason for the sanction.
