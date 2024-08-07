In the visitors' sector
Derby scandal! A knife was also found
After the razor blade scandal surrounding the Carinthian soccer derby was uncovered by the "Krone", the waters ran high. And now a sad chapter has been added to the story. A knife was found in the visitors' sector of the Lavanttal-Arena - Austria Klagenfurt takes the blame. .
"It's like the excitement of a terrorist attack," wrote one forum user. The unanimous tenor in the pub was that "nothing can excuse something like this." Another even suspected a conspiracy, claiming that it was WAC fans who had stuck the Austria stickers with razor blades in Wolfsberg and then leaked them to the "Krone".
Yes, the waters ran high after the razor blade scandal surrounding the Carinthian soccer derby was uncovered. .
. . .and this is now one sad chapter richer. Because on Tuesday - as "Krone" readers already know from the newspaper - a sharp knife blade was found in the visitors' block of the Lavanttal Arena! Which WAC head of security Jürgen Schratter reported directly to the police, who are investigating on site today, Wednesday: "They are also checking the videos. And because this has now also happened in the stadium, the Bundesliga is now taking action."
The Klagenfurt camp is shocked. "We had a conference with all the fan club representatives - everyone wants to find the black sheep," emphasized Austrias security boss Mario Proprentner, who immediately apologized to the WAC, admitting: "It could only have been our supporters."
And so a few embarrassing ruffians have managed to drag the reputation of their own club into the mud with completely brainless - and extremely dangerous - actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
