Ice bulls to cuddle up to

But the Bulls also have a completely different side away from the ice, especially when they talk about their summer break and vacations. Especially the fathers, who particularly enjoy spending time with their families and their children. "Once you can really spend time with your family, with your daughter, you think twice about turning on the TV," emphasizes Tom Raffl, who enjoyed every day of his vacation in Greece with his wife Verena and Ava Rose. The muscle man mutates into a cuddly ice bull just by telling the story. Which Peter Schneider also likes to play: Having only become a father for the first time during the final series against the KAC in the spring, he soaked up the time with his daughter Lotta during the trip to Croatia. "It was a balancing act between family and training," explains the national team player, who emphasizes that his wife Lena supports him magnificently.