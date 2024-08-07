Vorteilswelt
September 11 - 15

This band will rock the Wiener Elektro Tage

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 13:00

The 4th Vienna Electric Days offer a strong line-up at Vienna's Heldenplatz from September 11 - 15. In addition to the musical diversity, there will be numerous program items on the topics of electromobility and sustainable lifestyle. The band "The Hot Pants Road Club" is an integral part of the program and brings its experience and passion to the stage.

With over 30 years of stage experience, the legendary band will be creating a great atmosphere on Friday, September 13 at Vienna's Heldenplatz. Anna Rosen, Cathi Castillo, MEGAN and many more will also provide musical accompaniment during the 5-day festival. 

THE HOT PANTS ROAD CLUB and Andreas Martin, GF Porsche Media &amp; Creative/Organizer Vienna Electric Days
THE HOT PANTS ROAD CLUB and Andreas Martin, GF Porsche Media &amp; Creative/Organizer Vienna Electric Days
(Bild: PMC /Barbara Nidetzky 2024)

E-mobility in focus
The Vienna Electric Days are Austria's largest e-mobility event and offer not only musical highlights but also comprehensive information on electric vehicles and innovative charging solutions with free admission. Alfa Romeo, AUDI, Citroen, CUPRA, Fiat, Hyundai, Opel, Peugeot & Volkswagen are among the partners taking part

High-profile guests will speak about sustainability and mobility on the main stage, while attractive program items and panel discussions will provide variety. The event also offers information days for school pupils, apprentices and students, where they can find out about career paths in the field of electromobility. For families, there is an extensive program with interactive games.

Last year, more than 100,000 people attended the event, which this year will also feature more than 15 leading brands from the automotive sector and high-profile guests from industry, politics and business. 

4th Vienna Electric Days

Where?
Vienna's Heldenplatz

When?
September 11 to 15, 2022

Opening hours:
Wednesday to Saturday: 11:00-21:00
Sunday: 11:00-15:00

All information and details about the program of the 4th Vienna Electric Days can be found online HERE!

(Bild: Porsche Media & Creative )
(Bild: Porsche Media & Creative )

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

