Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ottakring large-scale operation

Ottakring explosion: police give first details

Nachrichten
07.08.2024 10:58

The police are currently releasing the first details of the large-scale operation in Vienna-Ottakring. According to the report, Cobra made use of their firearms. The victim is believed to be the tenant of the apartment, a Serb (47). A witness video (above) shows the violent explosion.

comment0 Kommentare

As reported, there was a large-scale operation by the emergency services on Wednesday night. The reason for the operation was that a suspect had thrown several objects out of his apartment, whereupon it was opened and shots were fired.

Street shaken by violent explosion
The Thaliastraße/Klausgasse area was then rocked by a violent explosion. The "Krone" has a video from an eyewitness - see above. The area had to be cordoned off. The exact cause of the detonation is still unclear.

The area was shaken by a violent explosion. (Bild: Screenshot/Leserreporter)
The area was shaken by a violent explosion.
(Bild: Screenshot/Leserreporter)
The area around the apartment was cordoned off during the night. (Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
The area around the apartment was cordoned off during the night.
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)

According to the police, the now deceased suspect was a 47-year-old Serbian man. It is said that he attacked the officers. However, it is still unclear whether the man was killed by the gunshot or whether the explosion was ultimately fatal. A knife and a blank-firing pistol belonging to the man were seized at the scene. 

Did not want to speak to the police
"They tried to talk to him through the front door," said Gerhard Winkler, head of the investigation service at the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, describing the results. But the attempts had failed, the man had shown no interest in talking to the officers. "On the contrary, he turned up the TV so that he didn't have to talk to his colleagues," said the head of the LKA investigation service. The apartment was opened only a short time later, and then the disaster took its course. 

The victim's autopsy is due to take place on Wednesday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Ottakring
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf