Ottakring explosion: police give first details

Did not want to speak to the police

"They tried to talk to him through the front door," said Gerhard Winkler, head of the investigation service at the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, describing the results. But the attempts had failed, the man had shown no interest in talking to the officers. "On the contrary, he turned up the TV so that he didn't have to talk to his colleagues," said the head of the LKA investigation service. The apartment was opened only a short time later, and then the disaster took its course.