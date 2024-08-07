Ottakring large-scale operation
Ottakring explosion: police give first details
The police are currently releasing the first details of the large-scale operation in Vienna-Ottakring. According to the report, Cobra made use of their firearms. The victim is believed to be the tenant of the apartment, a Serb (47). A witness video (above) shows the violent explosion.
As reported, there was a large-scale operation by the emergency services on Wednesday night. The reason for the operation was that a suspect had thrown several objects out of his apartment, whereupon it was opened and shots were fired.
Street shaken by violent explosion
The Thaliastraße/Klausgasse area was then rocked by a violent explosion. The "Krone" has a video from an eyewitness - see above. The area had to be cordoned off. The exact cause of the detonation is still unclear.
According to the police, the now deceased suspect was a 47-year-old Serbian man. It is said that he attacked the officers. However, it is still unclear whether the man was killed by the gunshot or whether the explosion was ultimately fatal. A knife and a blank-firing pistol belonging to the man were seized at the scene.
Did not want to speak to the police
"They tried to talk to him through the front door," said Gerhard Winkler, head of the investigation service at the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, describing the results. But the attempts had failed, the man had shown no interest in talking to the officers. "On the contrary, he turned up the TV so that he didn't have to talk to his colleagues," said the head of the LKA investigation service. The apartment was opened only a short time later, and then the disaster took its course.
The victim's autopsy is due to take place on Wednesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
