Hezbollah congratulates new Hamas leader Sinwar

Ceasefire complicates

The appointment of Israel's public enemy number one - Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, 2023 - is complicating efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote that Sinwar must be eliminated quickly. However, the new Hamas leader has already made decisions on this issue, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This only underscores the fact that it really is up to him to decide whether to move forward with a ceasefire."