"Israel's failure"
Hezbollah congratulates new Hamas leader Sinwar
Hezbollah in Lebanon has congratulated Yahya Sinwar on his election as leader of the terrorist organization Hamas. His appointment is proof of Israel's failure, it says. The killing of Hamas leaders and functionaries had not been achieved.
With Sinwar, Hamas is sending a "strong message" to the outside world, as the organization is united in its decisions and remains steadfast. It is continuing its "path of resistance and struggle." As reported, the Islamist terrorist organization appointed Sinwar as its new leader on Tuesday evening (see video above). He lives in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip, presumably in the Hamas tunnels under the coastal area.
His predecessor resided in Qatar's capital Doha and was considered Hamas' chief diplomat. Hezbollah is allied with Hamas, and both are also allies of the Iranian leadership.
Ceasefire complicates
The appointment of Israel's public enemy number one - Sinwar is considered the mastermind behind the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, 2023 - is complicating efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote that Sinwar must be eliminated quickly. However, the new Hamas leader has already made decisions on this issue, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This only underscores the fact that it really is up to him to decide whether to move forward with a ceasefire."
Blinken also issued an urgent warning against escalation. Further attacks would "only increase the risk of dangerous consequences that no one can predict and no one can fully control." He is firmly convinced that the indirect negotiations, in which representatives from the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, "should be concluded very, very soon."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
