U2xU5: 2 years later and €300 million more expensive!

U2 closure lasts even longer after all

The U2 line between Karlsplatz and Schottentor has been closed since May 2021. But instead of reopening the line in fall 2023 as planned, the opening of the U2 main line has been postponed until the start of school in 2024 (September 2). Now it is suddenly said that the reopening of the U2 will not take place until "fall 2024". When exactly is still open. Wiener Linien, together with the engineering companies carrying out the work, is working at full speed to reopen the line.