About Harris and Walz
Trump: “Most radical left-wing duo in history”
Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz appeared together for the first time at a campaign event (see video above). In his first speech, Walz took a swipe at opponent Donald Trump.
"Donald Trump is not fighting for you or your family. He never sat at a kitchen table like the one I grew up at, where we wondered how we were going to pay the bills. He sat at his country club in Mar-a-Lago and figured out how to cut taxes for his rich friends," Walz said of the Republican nominee.
Violence has increased under Trump, "and that's not even counting the crimes he himself has committed." Walz also had no positive words for the vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. "Like all normal people I grew up with in the heartland, J.D. went to (the elite university) Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and then wrote a best-selling book bashing the people back home," the new U.S. vice presidential candidate said.
"Will never happen again"
The opposing side had already lashed out at Harris and Walz before the speech. "This is the most radical left-wing duo in American history. There has never been anything like it and there never will be again", Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social. Harris is "crazy". The appointment underlines how "radical" Harris is, said Vance. She had "listened to the Hamas wing of her own party".
Walz is particularly supported by the left wing of his party. This wing is more critical of Israel than the center of the party and questions the Biden government's Middle East policy. However, the politician has also received support from former US President Barack Obama and incumbent Joe Biden.
20 million dollars in donations
Walz has been governor of the US state of Minnesota since 2019 and was previously a long-serving member of the House of Representatives. Before his political career, he worked as a teacher. Since his announcement as vice presidential candidate, he has received more than 20 million US dollars (equivalent to 18.33 million euros) in donations for the election campaign.
