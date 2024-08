15-year-old girl falls down a manhole in the middle of the city

Two girls, including a 15-year-old, were out for a walk in the center of Lienz on Tuesday. Suddenly, the 15-year-old fell into the depths. The girl fell three meters down a shaft together with a grate. Her friend immediately alerted the emergency services, who tried to free the girl from the functional shaft of an electricity supplier. The slightly injured East Tyrolean girl had to be taken to Lienz Hospital. Functional shaft of the power supply fell.