Olympic frustration followed by European Cup pleasure
Salzburg won the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie at home against Twente Enschede 2:1. The strongest man for the Bulls was the double winger Maurits Kjaergaard. The scores of the game from "Krone" editors Christoph Nister and Philip Kirchtag.
Blaswich 3
On course for a grade 4 until 2:1. Saw the ball very late at the free-kick goal, but the ball hit the corner of the goalkeeper's net.
Dedic 3
Had his right side under control for the most part. However, he rarely came into his own offensively.
Baidoo 3
Not at his best at the start, with mistakes in his build-up play. But improved after the change.
Blank 3
Performed more solidly than Baidoo. Had to come off at the break with a thigh problem.
Terzic 3
As usual offensive and with many crosses. However, these rarely found a teammate this time.
Bidstrup 3
Strong runner and aggressive in the center. The Dane didn't really stand out with the ball.
Gourna-Douath 3
Was preferred to Diambou and did a good job.
Kjaergaard 5
Strongest bull. He demonstrated his fine technique at 1:0, scoring with a dream half-volley. He scored the 2:0 with an overview and was also involved in almost all other offensive actions.
Nene 2
Not as strong as recently. Often got stuck on the dribble and was hardly able to make a significant impact.
Ratkov 2
Konate's replacement was pretty much up in the air. The tall Serbian's lack of match practice was noticeable.
Gloukh 4
Always dangerous in combination with Kjaergaard. Coped superbly with the Olympic withdrawal with Israel, one of the best.
Piatkowski 4
Came on at the break and stood firm at the back. Acted resolutely in his duels.
Diambou 3
Fitted in well.
Daghim 3
See Diambou.
Capaldo, Yeo 0
