Bulls notes

Olympic frustration followed by European Cup pleasure

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 23:52

Salzburg won the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie at home against Twente Enschede 2:1. The strongest man for the Bulls was the double winger Maurits Kjaergaard. The scores of the game from "Krone" editors Christoph Nister and Philip Kirchtag.

Blaswich 3

On course for a grade 4 until 2:1. Saw the ball very late at the free-kick goal, but the ball hit the corner of the goalkeeper's net.

Dedic 3

Had his right side under control for the most part. However, he rarely came into his own offensively.

Baidoo 3

Not at his best at the start, with mistakes in his build-up play. But improved after the change.

Improved: Baidoo. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Improved: Baidoo.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Blank 3

Performed more solidly than Baidoo. Had to come off at the break with a thigh problem.

Terzic 3

As usual offensive and with many crosses. However, these rarely found a teammate this time.

Bidstrup 3

Strong runner and aggressive in the center. The Dane didn't really stand out with the ball.

Gourna-Douath 3

Was preferred to Diambou and did a good job.

Kjaergaard 5

Strongest bull. He demonstrated his fine technique at 1:0, scoring with a dream half-volley. He scored the 2:0 with an overview and was also involved in almost all other offensive actions. 

Kjaergaard was as strong as a bear. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Kjaergaard was as strong as a bear.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Nene 2

Not as strong as recently. Often got stuck on the dribble and was hardly able to make a significant impact.

Ratkov 2

Konate's replacement was pretty much up in the air. The tall Serbian's lack of match practice was noticeable.

Ratkov (center) had a tough time. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Ratkov (center) had a tough time.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Gloukh 4

Always dangerous in combination with Kjaergaard. Coped superbly with the Olympic withdrawal with Israel, one of the best.

Piatkowski 4

Came on at the break and stood firm at the back. Acted resolutely in his duels.

Diambou 3

Fitted in well. 

Daghim 3

See Diambou.

Capaldo, Yeo 0

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philip Kirchtag
Philip Kirchtag
Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
