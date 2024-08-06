Vorteilswelt
Climate protests

Extinction Rebellion: “We will continue”

Nachrichten
06.08.2024 19:16

After the Last Generation in Austria announced the end of their actions, the climate activists from Extinction Rebellion announced on Tuesday afternoon that they would continue: "In a variety of action formats."

"We were and are in solidarity with the people of the Last Generation and understand the logical step they have taken," said Extinction Rebellion. In any case, they will continue with protests, including "non-violent civil disobedience in a variety of action formats".

Are members switching camps?
As to whether former members of the Last Generation could now join them, the answer was: "We will certainly have many discussions and are open to new connections and ideas. We basically see ourselves as part of a common climate movement that has different approaches but wants the same thing."

(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)
(Bild: APA/TOBIAS STEINMAURER)

"Fridays For Future" Austria thanked everyone "who has worked for a future worth living in recent years". However, now is not the time to give up or take a more radical approach, the climate campaigners said in a press release, "but to become more strategic". "We will be loud and put our demands on the table," assured FFF Austria spokesperson Laila Kriechbaum.

Last Generation ends activities
The Last Generation announced on Tuesday that it was ending its protests in Austria, such as sticking things to streets and other forms of activism. 

Spokeswoman Marina Hagen-Canaval said on Tuesday: "We no longer see any prospect of success." But there will be "new projects of resistance", which ones are not yet known.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

