After tough negotiations: Olmo’s future decided
European champion Dani Olmo has made his decision and will play for FC Barcelona next season. Following intensive negotiations between the Catalans and RB Leipzig, a breakthrough is said to have been achieved on Tuesday. However, the Spaniard is not a bargain.
Around 55 million euros plus various bonuses are to be paid for the 26-year-old, according to media reports. A hefty sum for the Catalans, who are still struggling financially. However, new coach Hansi Flick has identified the Spaniard as a key component of his squad.
That is why Barca sporting director Deco flew to Leipzig in person on Tuesday to negotiate with RB sporting director Rouven Schröder, sports boss Marcel Schäfer, Olmo and his advisor Andy Bara. At the end of the tough negotiations, an agreement was reached. Barcelona had previously turned down two offers.
After the European Championship triumph in Germany, the Spaniard recently went on vacation. On Wednesday, Olmo is due to say goodbye to the team and leave for Barcelona. There, the attacking midfielder will sign a contract until 2030.
For the 26-year-old, it is a return to his youth club. Olmo was accepted into the Barca youth academy as a nine-year-old. At 16, he then moved to Dinamo Zagreb and from there to Leipzig. FC Bayern were also interested in the Spaniard, but have now lost out.
