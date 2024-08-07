Tyrol's medical president:
“Better contracts instead of women’s health centers”
The President of the Tyrolean Medical Association, Stefan Kastner, is fiercely critical of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). Specifically, he criticizes the plans of ÖGK Chairman Andreas Huss. He had announced that he wanted to introduce women's health centers in which gynecologists and midwives would work together.
Kastner doubts that this plan will lead to more gynecologists with health insurance contracts. And he points out that this would also require a change in the law.
However, Kastner not only criticizes, but also offers another solution. He advocates "quickly strengthening the existing structures in gynecology with simple means".
Young gynaecologists in particular are reluctant to meet the requirements of a statutory health insurance doctor's surgery.
Stefan Kastner
"Shorter opening hours and more health insurance places"
This is because the minimum weekly opening hours of 22 hours with the additional work involved in preparing findings, doctor's letters and administration are "a stumbling block. Young gynecologists in particular are reluctant to meet the requirements of a statutory health insurance doctor's surgery".
The President suggests that the minimum opening hours should be reduced and that the number of health insurance fund posts should be increased proportionately.
It is completely unthinkable to wait nine months for an examination appointment, interventions often have to happen at very short notice.
Hugo Lunzer
"A burnt child due to ÖGK's inertia"
Meanwhile, Hugo Lunzer, chairman of the specialist group, sees one group of patients particularly affected by the debate: "Pregnant women are a special clientele. Two lives are at stake. And it is completely unthinkable to wait nine months for an appointment for an examination; interventions often have to happen at very short notice."
In this respect, Kastner sees a new approach in preventive care contracts for pregnant women. These could also be concluded with elective doctors and billed via the health insurance company.
In conclusion, the President emphasizes that the Medical Association "is a burnt child due to the inertia of the ÖGK. We have been waiting for over a year for a draft contract for a pediatric primary care center and the implementation of the primary care center".
