Angela Merkel’s secret festival mission

Angela Merkel is one of THE regular guests at the Salzburg Festival. The former German Chancellor has been coming to the largest festival for classical music and performing arts in the city of Mozart for many years. But not to be in the spotlight. Quite the opposite. The 70-year-old tries to avoid the flurry of flashbulbs as much as possible. This was also the case on Monday, when she was chauffeured into the courtyard of the Grosses Festspielhaus in an armored limousine.