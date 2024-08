“Strange final”: Biles grumbles about the audience

"No one was happy with it"

This time, however, cell phone ringtones and camera clicks constantly threw her off her game. "You try to stay focused and suddenly people start cheering. And so the 'Shhh' gets louder. But actually you should give them a 'shhh' because that's even louder ... I don't know, it was really weird. We asked several times if we could have music, or some background noise. I'm not quite sure what happened there, but yeah, we weren't that happy. None of us were happy with it. It was a weird balance beam final," Biles continued.