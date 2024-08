Dispute over clothing as trigger for stabbing

Police officer saves victim's life

The victim benefited from the fact that one of the police officers was trained as an emergency paramedic. The officer applied a chest seal - a special bandage to prevent pneumothorax - directly to the wound of the 18-year-old, who had probably suffered a punctured lung, which prevented air and fluids from escaping from the wound area and stabilized the pressure in his chest. The 18-year-old was subsequently taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.