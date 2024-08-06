Angler (40) eaten
Body parts found in crocodile in Australia
The disappearance of a missing angler who fell into the water in north-eastern Australia and never resurfaced may have been solved: Human remains have been found in the digestive tract of a crocodile that was killed there. The 40-year-old had been searched for since Saturday and the search was suspended after the discovery.
However, it is not yet certain that this is the man who was presumably attacked by a crocodile on Saturday, the police said. However, it is considered very likely. Corresponding identification investigations are still ongoing. The search for the man is currently suspended.
Crocodile was identified by a scar
Rangers had previously killed a crocodile that had been spotted from a helicopter about four kilometers from the scene of the accident, as the wildlife authority announced on Monday. It had been identified by a distinctive white scar on its snout. The carcass of the animal, which was almost five meters long and probably several decades old, was handed over to the police.
The suspected attack happened on Saturday in the north of the tropical state of Queensland on the Annan River, which is popular with anglers. Initial investigations revealed that the man from the neighboring state of New South Wales had been fishing on the banks of the river. He then fell into the water and did not resurface, according to a police statement.
An average of two fatal crocodile attacks per year
On average, there are two fatal crocodile attacks per year in Australia. As recently as July, there was a fatal crocodile attack on a twelve-year-old girl in the country. Rangers later killed a 4.2 meter long reptile in the Northern Territory. The child had been swimming near an Aboriginal community before disappearing. Emergency services later discovered the girl's remains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
